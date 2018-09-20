Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Online fall foliage maps track seasonal leaf change

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
The Watts Overlook and the Rachel Carson trail through Harrison Hills Park in Harrison Township offer spectacular views of fall foliage, as seen in this photo from last October, but the colors might not be a brilliant this year.
Steve Gosser | For Trib Total Media
Updated 2 hours ago

It’s time to start looking for that leaf rake stored in the back of the garden shed.

And for those who don’t dread the annual changing of the leaf guard, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry is touting its Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage Map .

Experts with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said weekly fall foliage reports will be available online starting Sept. 27, and will be updated every Thursday thereafter throughout the fall.

Peak leaf viewing season, when the hills show off a blanket of reds, golds and browns, typically begins in early October and varies as the season kicks in across the state.

“With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians are truly blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Across the state, our park personnel and foresters look forward to recommending both the best times and locations to glimpse our autumn woodlands in all their splendor.”

And of course, there is always that pile of leaves in the backyard in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Who knows, they might have blown in from one of those prime leaf peeper spots.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

