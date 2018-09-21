Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania unemployment rate continued decline in August

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa. Employers in the United States are thought to have kept up their brisk pace of hiring in June 2018, reflecting the durability of the second-longest U.S. economic expansion on record even in the face of a trade war with China. Economists have estimated that 195,000 jobs were added last month and that the unemployment rate remained at an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, according to data provider FactSet.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in August, reaching 4.1 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reported Friday.

The rate is the lowest since July 2000 and is two-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate of 3.9 percent, according to the department’s figures.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped by seven-tenths of a percentage point this year, according to the results. The unemployment count declined by 5,000 while 14,000 more people became employed.

Education and health services jobs rose to a record high, while mining and logging jobs and the trade, transportation and utilities sector also grew from July.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

