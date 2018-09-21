Football tickets may be bogus Penn State warns
College football may be on the wane in some venues, but not Penn State.
Football tickets for the Sept. 29 Penn State-Ohio State game are such a hot commodity that some of them may actually be hot, as in counterfeit.
Penn State officials Friday warned that counterfeit tickets are circulating for the Saturday night home game that pits number 10/9 ranked Penn State against number 4 ranked Ohio State. They said the counterfeits include both print-at-home format and illegally produced single-game tickets.
“The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to Nittany Lion athletic home events. Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources (including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, eBay and ticket brokers) assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated,” Penn State’s Intercollegiate Athletics Department warned.
