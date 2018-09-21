Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Football tickets may be bogus Penn State warns

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Penn State’s Mark Allen (8) runs the ball as Kent State’s Dalton Hicks (32) makes the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Penn State won 63-10. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State’s Shareef Miller (48) celebrates with teammate Nick Scott (4) after a sack against Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Penn State won 63-10. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
College football may be on the wane in some venues, but not Penn State.

Football tickets for the Sept. 29 Penn State-Ohio State game are such a hot commodity that some of them may actually be hot, as in counterfeit.

Penn State officials Friday warned that counterfeit tickets are circulating for the Saturday night home game that pits number 10/9 ranked Penn State against number 4 ranked Ohio State. They said the counterfeits include both print-at-home format and illegally produced single-game tickets.

“The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to Nittany Lion athletic home events. Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources (including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, eBay and ticket brokers) assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated,” Penn State’s Intercollegiate Athletics Department warned.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

