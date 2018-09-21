Catholic dioceses support compensation program for abuse victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Catholic Church in Pennsylvania will support an independent and voluntary sex abuse survivors “compensation program,” but opposes setting aside the statute of limitations to give victims of clergy sex abuse the opportunity to sue the church on old claims of abuse because that might bankrupt the state’s dioceses.

Giving victims of abuse a “retroactive window” of possibly two years to pursue lawsuits they could not file under the state’s current statute of limitations, “will inevitably result in bankruptcy for dioceses,” the bishops from nine Catholic dioceses and archdioceses in the state said in a joint statement.

In Pennsylvania, a person who has suffered sexual abuse as a child usually has until they are 30 years old to file a civil lawsuit. A person abused as an adult has a two-year statute of limitations to sue the abuser.

A bankruptcy “would cripple the ability of a diocese to provide compensation and healing for survivors, while vastly reducing or eliminating social service programs that greatly benefit all Pennsylvanians by serving some of the most at-risk people in our communities,” the bishops said.

The compensation that might be determined by a panel of qualified experts — independent from the church or any institution where children might have been abused — would require a “substantial fiscal commitment” that will seriously impact all dioceses, the bishops said.

But that voluntary program would expedite the process for survivors to present their cases to experienced experts who would determine an outcome in a swift, efficient manner, the bishops said.

The Pittsburgh diocese would cooperate and provide money for such an independent and voluntary compensation program, if the state Legislature creates a compensation program for victims of child sexual abuse, “which should extend to those abused in any child-serving institution,” Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said in a statement.

Greensburg diocese Bishop Edward Malesic let the joint statement stand as his comment, said spokesman Jerry Zufelt.

The announcement late Friday afternoon comes as the state Legislature is expected to consider enacting legislation this fall that may create a two-year “window” permitting abuse victims and their families the right to file a lawsuit against the church in cases that, in some instances, are decades old.

Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Bradford Woods, has come out in favor of the two-year retroactive window, and a bill is expected to pass the state House. Turzai could not be reached for comment Friday.

The grand jury report into the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal in the Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Erie, Allentown, Scranton and Johnstown-Altoona dioceses alleges that more than 300 priests sexually abused at least 1,000 children over the past 70 years. The grand jury report named 20 priests who worked in the Greensburg diocese and 99 in the Pittsburgh diocese who stand accused of sexual abuse.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement Friday that he has called on six bishops in Pennsylvania to support the four legislative reforms recommended in the 884-page report issued last month.

“That is the true test to determine whether the church has changed and, thus far, no bishop has answered the call,” Shapiro said. “The time for words has passed, and only the grand jury’s recommendations constitute real action.”

The bishops said the church will “support all reasonable and constitutional efforts focused on helping survivors and their families on a path toward healing.”

Zubik said the Catholic Church since 2002 has forbidden non-disclosure agreements for child victims of clergy sex abuse and called for the state to create a similar ban.

He called for eliminating criminal statutes of limitation for child sexual abuse, clarifying the rules for mandatory reporting and providing stronger penalties for those who fail to protect children.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.