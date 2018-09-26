UtilityCareers initiative aims to draw attention to utility-sector jobs in Pa.

Officials from the state’s Public Utility Commission want skilled young adults seeking jobs to know there is plenty of work in the utility industry.

“There are numerous utility career opportunities all around us — offering good wages, growth opportunities and the chance to make a difference in our communities — but they can often ‘hide in plain sight’ because students and other job-seekers are unaware of the options available to them,” said PUC Chairwoman Gladys Brown, who was joined by PUC Commissioner David Sweet in launching the #UtilityCareers initiative on Tuesday.

The #UtilityCareers launch is part of a broader collaborative effort by the PUC, public utilities and educational institutions to increase public awareness about career opportunities in the utility sector. The PUC is working with institutions and agencies statewide to spotlight options available for young adults still considering careers and for those searching for new opportunities.

“For a new generation searching for opportunities to start their careers — as well as other skilled candidates, like our returning veterans looking for new possibilities — utilities represent tens of thousands of community-oriented jobs, combining good wages with the satisfaction of knowing that you are serving your neighbors,” said Chairman Brown.

