Pennsylvania man with terminal cancer holds yard sales for funeral costs

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
Willie Davis, a US Navy veteran who is dying from cancer, sits in his garage among many of his belongings, which he’s trying to sell to help pay for his own funeral, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Johnstown, Pa. (John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrat via AP)
BROWNSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been holding yard sales to pay for funeral expenses. His own.

Some of his customers are going a step further to help.

David Dunkleberger says he and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. He says the man running it, Willie Davis, told him he was selling his belongings to pay for a funeral.

When asked whose funeral, the 66-year-old Davis replied: “Mine.”

Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma.

Ed Sheets tells WJAC-TV it “broke your heart” hearing Davis’s story and they wanted to help him “so his last days could be a little more peaceful.”

The two set up a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs.

