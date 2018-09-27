Pennsylvania Democrats increase midterm leads in new poll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Momentum is building behind Pennsylvania Democrats in the run-up to the Nov. 6 election, and the party’s candidates for the two highest-profile offices are widening their leads, according to new polling from Franklin & Marshall College.

Gov. Tom Wolf led Republican challenger Scott Wagner among likely voters, 52 percent to 30 percent, and about 17 percent were undecided, according to a poll released Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey led Republican challenger Rep. Lou Barletta, 50 percent to 33 percent, with 15 percent undecided, the results showed.

The two candidates grew their leads in the college’s poll from August, when Wolf led by 17 percentage points and Casey did by 13 percentage points.

The poll surveyed 545 registered voters, including 256 Democrats and 213 Republicans – numbers that reflect party registration in the state. The poll surveyed “likely voters,” factoring in enthusiasm and other factors to predict Democrats will turn out in higher numbers than Republicans. The margin of error was 6.1 percentage points.

The results for the gubernatorial and Senate race were in line with a recent Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll .

Many voters in both parties said their opinions of President Donald Trump are driving their votes for congressional candidates. Seventy-four percent of those voting for a Democrat said their vote is primarily a vote against Trump, while 80 percent of those who plan to vote Republican said their vote is meant to support Trump.

About 37 percent said Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job while half reported that level of approval for Wolf.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.