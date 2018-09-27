Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Penn State frat member gets probation in pledge death case

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
FILE - This Nov. 9, 2017, file photo shows the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State University's main campus in State College, Pa. During a Tuesday, July 31, 2018, sentencing hearing, a judge is scheduled to announce the punishment for Ryan Burke, of Scranton, Pa., the first fraternity member to plead guilty in relation to the Feb. 4, 2017, death of Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A former Penn State fraternity member will serve a year of probation for hazing and furnishing alcohol to a minor for events surrounding the death of a pledge nearly two years ago.

Joseph Ems Jr., 22, was also sentenced to community service and fined Thursday after apologizing and calling himself “a young boy who made bad decisions,” the Centre Daily Times said

The Philadelphia man is among about two dozen members of now-closed Beta Theta Pi to face charges that stemmed from the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J.

Investigators say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered serious head and abdominal injuries the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Ems’ charges relate to giving pink lemonade vodka to a pledge.

