Escaped inmate captured after high-speed chase, crash in Philadelphia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — An inmate who escaped from custody last month has been captured following a high-speed police pursuit and crash in Philadelphia.

U.S. marshals had been searching for 27-year-old Carolyn Quiah since she fled from a constable on Sept. 13. She was spotted driving a car around noon Thursday and authorities say she sped away when marshals approached the vehicle, hitting one marshal in the ankle.

The pursuit ended when Quiah crashed into a moving vehicle and several parked cars. Her vehicle then flipped over.

Quiah and the other driver were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Quiah was facing an aggravated assault charge at the time of her escape. She now faces many more charges, including assault on the federal marshal.

It wasn’t known Friday if she’s retained an attorney.