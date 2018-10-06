Friends of Flight 93 expand education outreach efforts at national memorial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the events of Sept. 11, 2001 recede into the past, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the community that grew up around the Flight 93 crash site, just outside of Shanksville , Pa. , are working to expand the reach of the storytellers who keep the tale of the 40 heroes of Flight 93 fresh.

The Friends, now an incorporated nonprofit organization, works with the National Park Service at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

This fall the group is launching a new chapter in the story with the addition of a Learning Center coordinator at the site.

Sarah Todd Vannatta, 47, of Murrysville, a teacher who has also worked in curriculum development and in the nonprofit education sector said she’s trilled to be joining the team there.

“We’re going to be expanding online. I’m going to be going out into the community, and we’re looking to have more students come to the memorial,” Vannatta said.

“Working in cooperation with the National Park Service, the Friends now has the capacity to be able to reach audiences we may not have reached in the past,” said Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. “For example — children who are home schooled, Scouting groups, school groups who may not have known about the educational opportunities available on site at the memorial.”

As of Sept. 30, 4,000 students in grades four to 12 had participated in field trips to the memorial this year to hear the story of United Flight 93 and tour the site that memorializes the 40 passengers and crew members whom many credit with making America’s first stand in the war against terrorism.

With the exception of a handful of high school juniors and seniors, most of those visitors were not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijackers commandeered four planes and crashed two of them into New York’s Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Authorities believe the hijackers who commandeered the fourth jetliner — United Flight 93 from Newark to San Francisco — intended to crash it into a target in Washington, D.C.

But when passengers aboard the jetliner learned what had happened to the other planes, they decided to fight back and try to regain control of Flight 93.

They died along with the four hijackers when the plane went down in what was then an unreclaimed strip mine.

The crash gave birth to the Friends, a group of local residents and community leaders who adopted the crash site and comforted and welcomed the surviving family members of the crash victims.

They worked beside the National Park Service for years to realize what eventually the Flight 93 National Memorial, a site became whose significance some have compared to Gettysburg and Valley Forge.

Vannatta said the Friends of Flight 93 hope to see that number of school-aged visitors to the site grow in the coming year now that they’ve secured grant funding from the Penguins and Pirates foundations to help schools underwrite the cost of the trips.

“The grant application is simple and it is available on the website,” Vannatta said. “Often transportation is the biggest part of the cost and the biggest obstacle to field trips.”

Applications for transportation funding and educational program at the Memorial are online at https://www.flight93friends.org/plan-your-visit/apply-for-transportation-funding .

Vannatta has traveled the country as an army wife, with her husband Michael and children, Emily 22, and Sean, 19. She boasts 17 years experience in education including teaching in six states and training 1,200 teachers across the country in educational programs.

Gibson said the Friends of Flight 93 see Vannatta’s goals in her new post as a logical outgrowth of the work the group has been doing.

“With Sarah in this new position, not only will we be able to expand our outreach,” Gibson said. “We also envision the ability to access more funding sources to help us achieve our vision of making the story relevant for generations to come.”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.