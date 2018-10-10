Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Mega Millions players have shot at 9th largest prize in U.S. history

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a newsstand Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, in Philadelphia. Mega Millions, the lesser known lottery game alongside Powerball, is stepping up to the plate with an estimated $400 million jackpot for Friday's drawing, an amount that comes less than two months after a major game revamp that is supposed to create bigger jackpots and open potential playersâ wallets. The jackpot is the fifth largest ever in U.S. history and the second largest in Mega Millions history, trailing behind the $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery players will have a chance at the nation’s ninth-largest jackpot when numbers are drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions game.

The estimated $548 million prize would be the largest jackpot in more than nine months. Players who buy $2 tickets face extremely long odds, with a one in 302.5 million chance of matching all six numbers.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because no one has won the jackpot since July 24, when 11 co-workers from the San Francisco Bay Area joined an office pool and hit the winning numbers for a $543 million payoff.

The $548 million prize in Friday’s drawing refers to the annuity option, which is awarded in 30 payouts. A winner who opted for a cash payout would receive $309 million, minus taxes.

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

  1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
  3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
  4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
  5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
  6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
  7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
  8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
  9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)
  10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

Sources: AP archives

