45 members of Pa. search and rescue team help in Michael aftermath
Updated 3 hours ago
Members of a Pennsylvania task force are in Alabama to aid with search and rescue operations there as a result of a hurricane that made landfall Wednesday.
About 45 members of PA Task Force 1 departed on Tuesday, some of whom recently returned from helping in North Carolina during the Hurricane Florence response, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.
Michael, now a tropical storm, was the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida’s panhandle, leaving at least two people dead. The storm weakened and moved Thursday across Georgia toward the Carolinas. There was extensive damage in Panama City, Fla.
The Pennsylvania team, overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, includes members who are highly trained in search and rescue situations, according to the news release. Authorities do not know how long their mission will last.
