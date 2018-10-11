Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

45 members of Pa. search and rescue team help in Michael aftermath

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
People photograph the surf from encroaching Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The hurricane center says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People photograph the surf from encroaching Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The hurricane center says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Updated 3 hours ago

Members of a Pennsylvania task force are in Alabama to aid with search and rescue operations there as a result of a hurricane that made landfall Wednesday.

About 45 members of PA Task Force 1 departed on Tuesday, some of whom recently returned from helping in North Carolina during the Hurricane Florence response, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.

Michael, now a tropical storm, was the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida’s panhandle, leaving at least two people dead. The storm weakened and moved Thursday across Georgia toward the Carolinas. There was extensive damage in Panama City, Fla.

The Pennsylvania team, overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, includes members who are highly trained in search and rescue situations, according to the news release. Authorities do not know how long their mission will last.

The Associated Press contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

