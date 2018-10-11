Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro headlines fundraiser for 'tapped out' Wagner

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Scott Wagner, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, speaks during a candidate’s forum at the Manufacturer & Business Association in Erie on Aug. 28, 2018. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News/AP)
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner is hosting a fundraiser headlined by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro just days after he warned that he’s “tapped out” and that establishment Republicans are working against him.

Wednesday’s fundraiser in York overlapped with President Donald Trump’s visit to Erie, which Wagner was scheduled to join.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign has outspent Wagner’s and reported a huge campaign cash advantage over Wagner, five-to-one, as of Sept. 17.

Wagner said in a fundraising email over the weekend that he’s tapped out after spending more than $10 million of his own money on the race and accused a “small number of establishment Republicans” of working against him behind the scenes to undermine his campaign.

His campaign isn’t saying which Republicans he’s referring to.

