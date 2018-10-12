In Facebook video, Wagner says he'll stomp on Gov. Wolf's face with golf spikes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner said in a Facebook Live video Friday morning that he was going to "stomp all over (Gov. Tom Wolf's) face with golf spikes" in response to negative ads the Wolf campaign has run against Wagner.

Wagner's campaign said the comment should not be taken literally.

"I love your campaign stuff … somewhere yesterday your people say that I've raised the white flag. Well Governor Wolf let me tell you, between now and November 6, you better put a catcher's mask on your face, because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes, because I'm going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania, and we're throwing you out of office, because you know what, I'm sick and tired of your negative ads," Wagner says in the video.

Wagner, who founded a multimillion-dollar waste-hauling business, addressed the camera in front of a billboard in York that reads, "Scott Wagner's Penn Waste sued 6,979 Pennsylvanians. Learn why. Go to pennwastealert.com."

He defended the lawsuit as a regular part of doing business before moving on to other attacks the Wolf campaign has made against him, including one in which he said the Wolf campaign said his campaign had "raised the white flag" in the race.

Wagner spoke next to a stack of what he said were 600 paychecks that his company was sending out Friday, saying that he would be a better champion of small businesses than Wolf.

"Was Wagner channeling John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, or Rambo in his latest unhinged rant?" Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Mike Mikus said in response to the video.

Wagner spokesman Andrew Romeo issued the following comment when contacted afterward.

"Scott's comments were not to be taken literally. He wanted them to be a metaphor for how he will approach the final stretch of the campaign. Tom Wolf has spent the entire race hiding behind false and negative attack ads like a coward instead of debating in front of the people of Pennsylvania and Scott will spend the last month of the race making it clear to voters why they should not give him a second term."

Wagner has regularly made headlines with strongly worded remarks throughout his campaign, while Wolf has kept quiet and refused to do more than one debate with Wagner.