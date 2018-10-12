Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Wolf signs tougher rules for guns in domestic violence cases

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media after taking part in a gubernatorial forum in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Updated 5 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A new law is on the books in Pennsylvania requiring those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to protective orders to give up their guns within 24 hours.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf late Friday signed the legislation that takes effect in six months.

The bill ends the practice of letting subjects of protection from abuse orders give their weapons to family members or friends. The law requires they be handed over to police, a gun dealer or lawyer.

Judges could agree to an extension, or the person asking for a PFA could agree to let the person keep guns.

The law previously allowed up to 60 days to relinquish firearms.

It’s the first anti-violence legislation in Pennsylvania that deals directly with guns in more than a decade.

