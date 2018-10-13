Once-quiet candidates in 14th Congressional District launch ads, exchange barbs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The volume in the 14 th Congressional District campaign — one of the quietest races in Pennsylvania — notched up in recent days as Democrat Bibiana Boerio and Republican Guy Reschenthaler launched their first television ads, then promptly exchanged barbs.

The contest has been relatively low key until now in the newly configured district that includes about two thirds of Westmoreland County as well as all of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.

Reschenthaler, 35, is a lawyer and first-term state senator from Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, who served briefly as a district judge. In a 30-second ad, he spoke of his service as a military lawyer who prosecuted terrorists and a lawmaker who introduced a bill to outlaw sanctuary cities in Pennsylvania. He spoke of draining the “swamp” in Washington.

“We think this spot captures perfectly Guy’s approachability and sense of service,” Reschenthaler campaign manager Mallory Ruhling Hodge said of the spot that features photos of the burly, smiling lawmaker in a plaid shirt and later in full military fatigues. “He has a record of making us safer by prosecuting terrorists in Baghdad and fighting here at home against extreme liberal policies like sanctuary cities.”

Boerio, 64, a retired auto industry executive from Unity who served as a university president and congressional staffer, spoke of healthcare and questioned her opponent’s stand on the issue, sparking an angry response from the Reschenthaler campaign.

“I’ve had a lot of titles: twin, company executive, university president, daughter and care giver,” she said as a series of photos flash by. “Early on, mom won a battle with cancer. She lived with that pre-existing condition. Thanks to dad’s union plan, she never lost her healthcare. But now Guy Reschenthaler supports cutting coverage for people like mom. I’ll care for your family like I’ve cared for mine.”

The Reschenthaler campaign, which has emphasized his support for a pro-Trump agenda in a district that gave the president a 29 point margin in 2016, fired back.

Reschenthaler has never advocated eliminating healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions, campaign spokesman Dennis Roddy said.

“Bibiana Boerio’s preposterous claim contains no details because it’s a complete fabrication — unsupported by fact, and issued by an out-of-touch liberal millionaire who would turn everyone’s medical coverage over to faceless bureaucrats in Washington,” Roddy said.

“Name calling doesn’t help anyone,” Boerio replied. “I am running for Congress because we need a serious, experienced leader in Congress. Our families deserve someone who will protect their health care. That is what I will do, and Guy Reschenthaler can’t say the same thing.”

Pollster and political scientist Terry Madonna, of Franklin & Marshall College, said the back and forth is not surprising.

“What’s going on is a sort of classic Democrat-Republican issue debate in a district that Trump won handily. It fits,” Madonna said.

Democrats have a 36,600 voter registration edge in the new district, which Madonna said has been trending Republican for years. And political soothsayers are rating the district as likely or reliably Republican.

The campaigns had been quiet throughout the summer and early fall as the candidates focused on small party gatherings.

David Chambers, chairman of the political science department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said he’s heard next to nothing of the race in and around his home in South Greensburg.

“Until now, I’ve been hearing more about Conor Lamb,” Chambers said, referring to the Democratic newcomer who won a special election last spring in the old 18 th Congressional District, when much of the region now in the 14 th voted in that race.

Reschenthaler and Boerio guarantee voters will hear more of them as the countdown to the Nov. 6 mid-term election continues.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.