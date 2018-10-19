Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Dozens of rescued Pennsylvania beagles begin finding new homes

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
The Lehigh County Humane Society started accepting adoption applications after receiving thousands of inquiries about dogs rescued this month from a home outside Allentown. A woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.
ALLENTOWN — Dozens of beagles rescued from a home in rural Pennsylvania are finding new owners and new homes.

The Lehigh County Humane Society received thousands of inquiries and began accepting adoption applications Thursday.

The dogs were rescued this month from a home outside Allentown where a woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.

Adoptions were to continue Friday.

The Allentown Morning Call reports the man who owned the house where the dogs were kept has received three citations for animal neglect.

It also reports he was cited Tuesday by the state agriculture department for operating an unlicensed kennel and failing to show proof the dogs were immunized against rabies.

