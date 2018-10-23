Pa. Dem. congressional candidate drops f-bomb in debate at synagogue

In today’s political climate, debates between candidates can get pretty heated. And those vying for office can get frustrated.

Scott Wallace, who is challenging Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, apparently let his frustrations get out of control Sunday.

Wallace dropped the f-bomb, saying, “Ah (expletive)” under his breath, the Free Beacon reports .

WBCB reports it happened as Wallace and Fitzpatrick were engaged in a debate at the Congregation Tifereth Israel in Bensalem. In fact, they were on the bimah, which is an elevated platform that’s used for reading the Torah during services.

In a statement released Monday, Wallace said the vulgarity came out of frustration.

“I was exasperated by yet another attempt from Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick to hide from his votes to take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” Wallace said. “I apologize for any offense that might have been taken, I am passionate about protecting people from insurance company abuses, and I’m sorry that in this instance, my frustration got the best of me.”

The issue in question, according to WBCB: Wallace claims Fitzpatrick has voted to take health-care coverage from those with pre-existing conditions. He’s been running TV ads on the issue. However, the Washington Post fact-checker reports that’s really bending the truth, reporting that “Fitzpatrick bucked his party to vote against one of the president’s top priorities, the repeal of Obamacare, specifically because he was concerned about the impact on people with preexisting conditions.” It was only on minor inconsequential procedural votes, “when just about every member of Congress sticks to party lines,” that Fitzpatrick voted with the Republicans.

WBCB reports the expletive took Fitzgerald by surprise, as well as the moderator and those in the audience.

“My sense is he was frustrated because I was cross examining him on the ad he’s running, which is a false ad based on my position on pre-existing conditions,” Fitzpatrick told WBCB. “I was asking him a series of questions on what bill he was referring to, had he read it, and he came out with this expletive.

“Ironically, there was a later question about the need for civility in politics. Well, a good start is to not use vulgarities in the sanctuary of a synagogue in the middle of a congressional debate.”

The 8th district includes Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.