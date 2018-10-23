Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Former Allentown mayor gets 15 years in prison on corruption charges

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in a scheme to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in a scheme to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski greets people before entering the Edward N. Cahn Federal Courthouse Building to be sentenced on charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash in Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Pawlowski was convicted in March. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski greets people before entering the Edward N. Cahn Federal Courthouse Building to be sentenced on charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash in Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Pawlowski was convicted in March. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski walks with his wife Lisa Pawlowski towards the Edward N. Cahn Federal Courthouse Building to be sentenced on charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash in downtown Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Ed Pawlowski was convicted in March. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski walks with his wife Lisa Pawlowski towards the Edward N. Cahn Federal Courthouse Building to be sentenced on charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash in downtown Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Ed Pawlowski was convicted in March. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago

ALLENTOWN — The former mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in a scheme to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.

Ed Pawlowski, 53, was convicted in March of dozens of federal charges, including conspiracy, bribery, fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

A jury found that Pawlowski coerced Allentown city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, orchestrating a scheme to rig contracts for legal, engineering, technology and construction work.

“The citizens of Allentown have been waiting a long time for this day to come,” Deputy U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen said on the courthouse steps. “He sold the mayor’s office to the highest bidder. If you wanted to do business with the city of Allentown, you needed to line the pockets of his mayor with campaign contributions.”

Pawlowski denied wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal his conviction.

The former mayor asked Judge Juan Sanchez for mercy and leniency Tuesday but did not apologize for his crimes.

“I worked hard, night and day, to try to bring this city back,” he declared.

Sanchez wasn’t swayed.

“I didn’t sense any, any remorse, no apologies, no contrition despite the fact there was overwhelming evidence in this case he masterminded a pay-to-play scheme,” Sanchez said. “He thought he was above the law and he chose to abuse the trust of his constituents.”

After sentencing, Pawlowski was handcuffed and taken from the courtroom. His lawyer called the sentence “simply cruel” and “outrageous.”

Pawlowski, a Chicago native, was Allentown’s economic development chief before taking office as mayor in January 2006. The city’s moribund downtown was transformed on his watch, with valuable state tax incentives producing a new hockey arena, gleaming office buildings and upscale apartments.

But prosecutors said Pawlowski “thirsted after” statewide or national office, writing in a sentencing memo that he “put his private interest … ahead of the public’s interest in good government.”

After failing to raise enough money to mount a credible run for governor in 2013, Pawlowski became convinced he needed to quickly raise $1 million for his 2015 Senate campaign “to show national Democrats that he was a serious candidate and to scare other potential candidates out of the race,” prosecutors wrote.

The government sought a sentence of nearly 13 to more than 15 years in prison.

“These are serious offenses, motivated by ambition and status and power,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Wzorek told the judge.

Forty-six character witnesses, including Pawlowski’s wife and daughter, testified on behalf of Pawlowski, saying he’d been a successful mayor who brought hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the city of 120,000, extended a welcome to Hispanic, African and Syrian immigrants, and cared deeply for the poor.

They portrayed him as a humble, religious man motivated by service to others.

“Ed has selflessly taken care of this city and brought it back from a state that was awful to something that’s thriving now,” said one witness, Kelly Planer, a video producer and copywriter.

His lawyer, Jack McMahon, said Pawlowski’s schemes weren’t meant to “line his own pockets,” but to help him “bring his skills and talents to a higher and broader base.”

“This is a good man,” McMahon said.

Pawlowski, who won re-election in November while under indictment, resigned two months into a fourth mayoral term.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me