'Lens On Litter' contest entries due by Oct. 31

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Miles of Pennsylvania roadways, shorelines and trails that were part of cleanup events

Here's a quick look at the results from the Great American Cleanup of PA:

For the past 34 years, the Pennsylvania Resources Council has asked residents to turn their cameras to a decidedly non-photogenic subject: litter.

The Gene Capaldi “Lens on Litter” Contest started in 1984 to call attention to littering in communities across the state. Photos submitted in the contest aim to show how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment, pets and wildlife.

The contest is named for longtime PRC volunteer Gene Capaldi of Newtown Square, who ran it for 17 years. Capaldi died in January 2018.

“The ‘Lens on Litter’ program is really great,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep PA Beautiful. “It reaches a different audience than some of our traditional anti-litter messaging and it’s really a creative way to bring attention to a significant issue in the state.”

“Significant” might be underplaying it a bit: Keep PA Beautiful recently wrapped up its Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania . Between July and October, 108,000 volunteers at more than 5,300 events ended up collecting 1.1 million pounds of recyclables and more than 6.6 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roads, shorelines and trails.

Those figures include 1.3 million pounds of trash in Allegheny County and 178,000 pounds in Westmoreland County.

For those entering the “Lens on Litter” contest, photos must have a 3-by-5-inch index card attached to the back listing the contest category (adult or student), the photographer’s name, address and phone number and a title for the photo. High-resolution photos can also be sent by email to lensonlitter@prc.org . Entries are due by Oct. 31 to PRC/Lens On Litter, 3606 Providence Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073.

Full contest details are available at PRC.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.