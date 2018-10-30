Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

U.S. Supreme Court won't touch Pennsylvania congressional map

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected yet another attempt by Pennsylvania Republican legislative leaders to have the state’s new congressional map voided.

The ruling Monday represented the latest development in the long-running court battle over congressional re-districting in Pennsylvania.

Lawyers representing Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, and Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, sought have the nation’s high court set aside the new congressional map the state Supreme Court handed down in February. The state Supreme Court hired a consultant to create the map after finding that the state’s 2011 congressional map was the result of an unconstitutional political gerrymander by Republicans who controlled the General Assembly.

The 2011 map, often cited as one of the most egregiously gerrymandered in the nation, gave Republicans, who counted about 814,000 fewer voters than Democrats, control of 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 Congressional Districts.

GOP legislative leaders argued that the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by Democrats, overstepped its bounds and legislated from the bench when it issued a new map.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously rejected appeals that sought to have the map set aside for the Nov. 6 mid-term election.

The recent appeal asked the court to void the map for the 2020 elections.

