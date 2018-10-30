Police: Pittston band director had inappropriate contact with students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PITTSTON — The former band director for the Pittston Area School District was hit Monday with multiple felony counts alleging he engaged in a series of sexually-themed actions targeting teen students.

Brendan J. Carter, 28, of Falls, is accused of giving students cups of pudding that had been contaminated with bodily fluid and of slapping a student in the face with a hand contaminated with bodily fluid.

Police said Carter, who also worked for the Wyoming Area School District’s marching band, has been terminated from his contracted positions at the schools.

During Carter’s arraignment, Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh said while the alleged offenses took place several years ago, he is concerned current students could also be victims.

“The nature of the charges covered is disturbing,” Balogh said in court. “We’re talking about the safety of many children.”

The charges describe five male victims who told police Carter engaged in inappropriate conduct while he was the band director of the high school.

According to the charges, police began investigating after a student who graduated in 2016 reported while traveling to events on a bus, the band would play truth-or-dare and Carter would assign the dares.

The charges said Carter requested and received nude images of at least two boys, and he gave two male students contaminated pudding.

One boy’s father had the teen tested for sexually transmitted diseases after learning about the pudding, the complaint said.

Carter also urged students to “pants” another student — a prank of pulling someone’s pants down in public, the charges said.

During questioning, Carter admitted witnessing sexual dares between students while on the bus, and failing to stop it. He also provided police with “numerous nude photos” of young men and one female, the charges said.

Police charged Carter with three counts of indecent assault, four counts of corruption of minors, and one count each of possessing child porn and indecent exposure.

During the arraignment, the prosecution sought high bail for Carter, arguing he is a danger to children and maintains contact with many youths, both through the school districts as well as through private lessons.

Balogh also said when police showed up at his house to arrest him Monday morning, Carter didn’t answer the door and then left after the detectives departed.

But Carter’s attorney, Edward Kaushas, maintained Carter had simply been mistaken about the identity of his guests and thought they were from the school district.

“He will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” Kaushas said. “He is not a flight risk.”

Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz cited the “aggravating” nature of the charges involving minors and declined to set unsecured bail as the defense requested.

She ordered Carter held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $125,000.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 13.