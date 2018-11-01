State police: Central Pa. boy 'was run over at a slow speed'
Updated 14 hours ago
State police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy found by a central Pennsylvania school bus driver at a bus stop.
Police said a Tyrone Area School District bus driver discovered the boy’s body shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning along Huntingdon Furnace Road in Franklin Township, south of State College.
Investigators have determined the boy was struck by a passing motorist who fled the scene.
“Evidence has shown that the child was run over at a slow speed,” state police said through the Troop G Twitter account .
A search warrant was issued for a vehicle that was in the area at the time, and police said the driver of that vehicle was interviewed on Thursday afternoon.
The boy’s name was not immediately released.
