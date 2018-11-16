Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Just a camel along a snowy road in Philadelphia

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Motorists traveling along Route 309, about 38 miles north of Philadelphia near Sellersville, were sharing images on social media of a camel along the road.
Chuck Buddy Thorpe/Twitter
Motorists traveling along Route 309, about 38 miles north of Philadelphia near Sellersville, were sharing images on social media of a camel along the road.

Updated 10 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — The surprisingly powerful winter storm that swept across Pennsylvania brought some surprising sights with it, including a camel stranded along a snowy roadway.

Motorists traveling along Route 309, about 38 miles north of Philadelphia near Sellersville, started tweeting about the camel and posted video on social media.

An organization called Jewish Philly says it was their camel named Einstein. He was on his way to the group’s event at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center when the vehicle he was traveling in got stuck.

Jewish Philly later tweeted Einstein’s handler decided it was best for the camel to head home after his snow adventures, so he returned to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me