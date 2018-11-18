Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Woman facing possible charges after delivering, leaving baby in Sheetz restroom

The (Sharon) Herald | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
A man and a woman have been charged following the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave behind an apartment house in northwestern Pennsylvania.
A man and a woman have been charged following the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave behind an apartment house in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Updated 12 hours ago

MERCER — Police are releasing more details on the discovery of a baby at a local convenience store — and trying to determine what happened and if charges can or will be filed.

A 27-year-old Sharpsville woman delivered the baby boy in the Mercer Sheetz restroom Thursday and left him in the toilet, police said.

An employee found the baby while cleaning the restroom at the North Erie Street store just before 3 p.m., Mercer Borough Police Chief Brad Shrawder said.

The mother, whose picture was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras, called the police department Friday morning and went in to be interviewed.

Police could not release her name because she has not been charged with a crime.

“This is still under investigation,” Shrawder said.

The woman also gave police a written statement Friday afternoon.

Shrawder said once the investigation is complete, investigators will talk with the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office before any charges are filed.

The woman told police that she walked into the store and started to feel funny, so she went to the restroom. She said she got sick and delivered the baby, which she told police was stillborn. She then got scared and was confused so she left the store, police said.

Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati pronounced the baby dead at 5:30 p.m. at the scene, he said.

“The fetus was determined to be 24 weeks gestation,” Libonati said. “Regardless of whether it is still in the placenta is irrelevant. The incident is still under investigation. I have not made contact with who we believe was the young lady.”

He said the baby is in his custody.

“But we haven’t been able to determine anything yet until we reach out to her,” Libonati said. “(The baby) was still in the amniotic sac, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the baby was stillborn. At 24 weeks, life is possible. It doesn’t mean that the sac would break.”

Libonati did not have a complete picture of events by Friday afternoon.

“We don’t have all of the information yet because we haven’t completed the inquiry,” Libonati said. “Every death investigation is an inquiry. Nobody is saying that she intended for this to happen. We really don’t know anything until we talk to the mother. We have a lot of fact-finding to do before we can determine exactly what occurred.”

Libonati said the only facts he had, as of Friday afternoon, is that the incident happened in the Sheetz restroom and that the mother left the scene afterwards.

“She did contact my office this morning but I haven’t been able to discuss it with her directly,” he said. “It is my case, but until I sit down with her, I can’t even say that’s who it is yet. I’m all about facts. She has to prove she is who she is.”

Follow Melissa Klaric on Twitter and Facebook HeraldKlaric, email: mklaricsharonherald.com

——

©2018 The Herald (Sharon,Pa)

Visit The Herald (Sharon,Pa) at www.sharonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me