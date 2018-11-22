Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. couple face charges over 100s of exotic pets found in home

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Police say a couple that housed at least 240 exotic animals in a Pennsylvania home had five turtles, several alligators, numerous ferrets and dozens of snakes.
UPPER HANOVER — A couple accused housing at least 240 exotic animals in a Pennsylvania home is now facing hundreds of animal cruelty and neglect charges.

Montgomery County authorities say the animals found in the Upper Hanover home last month included five turtles, several alligators, numerous ferrets and dozens of snakes. Some of the animals were dead, while others were in poor health.

Jason Wieder, 39, and Melanie Rehrig, 33, each face felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and several misdemeanor charges.

The couple also faces numerous charges in Lehigh County stemming from a raid the uncovered 81 living and five dead animals in a Macungie home. The animals found there included 37 birds and 31 snakes, along with rabbits, pigs and dogs.

It wasn’t known Thursday if either Wieder or Rehrig have retained attorneys.

