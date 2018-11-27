Gov. Tom Wolf: Rising cost of turnpike tolls 'driving business away' from Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rising cost of tolls on the turnpike is “driving business away” from Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday morning.

“People using the turnpike are paying too much,” Wolf said during an appearance on KDKA Radio . “The turnpike really is driving business away.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has raised tolls 11 consecutive years . Motorists will pay about 6 percent more to drive the turnpike next year, whether they pay cash or use the E-ZPass system.

Toll rates will rise Jan. 6. Drivers paying cash and traveling between the Irwin and Pittsburgh interchanges will pay $2.25, up 15 cents, while those using E-ZPass will pay $1.38, up 8 cents.

The Turnpike Commission is expected to raise tolls rates every year until 2044 .

Under Act 44 , adopted in 2007, the Turnpike Commission is to make annual payments to PennDOT to fund non-turnpike highway and bridge projects and provide financial assistance to public transit systems. Through April, the commission has paid $6.1 billion to PennDOT.

“It turned out to be just burdensome for the turnpike and obviously for the people who use the turnpike,” Wolf said of Act 44. “It is transferring money into highways, construction outside the turnpike, which is the idea, but it’s just too expensive for the turnpike and turnpike customers.”