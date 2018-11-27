Ex-AG Kathleen Kane must report to jail by Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG – Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane must report to jail by Thursday morning to begin serving her sentence for convictions on perjury and other charges that she abused the power of her office in an attempt to smear a perceived political enemy.

Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy on Tuesday revoked Kane’s bail and ordered her to report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility by 9 a.m. Thursday to begin serving her 10-to-23 month sentence.

Kane, 52, who was convicted and sentenced in 2016, had remained free on bail while she pursued her state appeals.

But on Monday, the state Supreme Court refused to consider Kane’s appeal of her conviction, exhausting her legal options to delay serving her sentence.

Kane, the first woman and first Democrat elected as the state’s top law enforcement officer, had asked the high court to hear her case after Superior Court earlier this year affirmed her conviction for perjury and leaking grand jury information. Kane had argued, among other things, that a special prosecutor who first built the case against her had lacked legal authority.

Kane’s lawyer, Joshua Lock, did not return multiple calls seeking comment.

A Montgomery County jury found Kane guilty of orchestrating an illegal news leak to damage a political enemy: Frank Fina, a onetime top prosecutor in the state Attorney General’s office.

Prosecutors had argued that Kane blamed Fina for a March 2014 story in The Inquirer and Daily News that revealed that she had secretly shut down a sting investigation that had captured Democratic elected officials from Philadelphia on tape accepting envelopes stuffed with cash, money order or gifts.

To exact revenge, Kane arranged a leak of grand jury information related to a separate investigation that she believed showed Fina had failed to aggressively pursue corruption allegations.