Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Report warns of crisis in Pennsylvania fire, rescue services

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A report released Wednesday warns that Pennsylvania’s fire and rescue services face a crisis, saying the number of volunteers continues to fall amid funding needs and training challenges.

The 95-page legislative study said there were about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in the state in the 1970s, a number that’s fallen to about 38,000 currently. Emergency medical services have also seen recent declines in personnel.

“I’ve never been one to cry wolf, never in my life, and I’m telling you, we’re in a crisis right now,” said Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Allegheny, who helped lead the study effort. “We’ve got to get a handle on this thing.”

The report’s 27 recommendations include simplifying regionalization, boosting state aid, setting standards for firefighter training and requiring sprinklers in new home construction.

“Resources, funds and legislative change must be committed to improve the infrastructure for public safety performance,” according to the report that was commissioned last year by the Legislature. “Moreover, we must try to find a flexible system that will work within this dynamic and challenging environment called Pennsylvania.”

More than 90 percent of the state’s nearly 2,500 fire companies are volunteer organizations.

“As with the fire services, a mix of long-term stagnant and declining reimbursements, limited other financial support and changes to our societal view of volunteerism have negatively impacted EMS throughout the state, leading to EMS agency failures and closures,” the report said. The changes have forced cuts to services and “put the ability of EMS to respond to disaster situations in serious question,” it concluded.

Members of the 39-person commission that issued the report said the next step is to push lawmakers to adopt its recommendations.

“We’re beyond a crisis in Pennsylvania with fire and EMS,” Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Ed Mann said after the meeting when the commission voted unanimously to release the report. He urged legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to act on it.

Recruitment and retention are the biggest challenges, said commission member Rep. Steve Barrar, R-Delaware, who also chairs the House Veterans’ Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

Barrar said the average age of a volunteer firefighter in the state is 48. He said a college tuition incentive might help attract more young people into the system.

“In the past, firefighting used to be a generational thing,” Barrar said. “You don’t see that as much anymore.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me