Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Senior home invites student-residents

Wpmt-tv, Harrisburg (Tns) | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
A Nittany Lion statue welcomes visitors to the Penn State Harrisburg campus.
A Nittany Lion statue welcomes visitors to the Penn State Harrisburg campus.

Updated 11 hours ago

MIDDLETOWN — A senior home in Middletown, Dauphin County, is hoping to bring a new meaning to the word “community.” The Middletown Home is offering affordable housing to a few college students.

Right now, there are about 180 residents at the Middletown Home. But two of them are young enough to be some of their great-grandchildren.

Richard Huber is one of the residents. After going through some gloomy months, his days have gotten a little bit brighter.

“It makes me feel good that young people actually fit in with the older group,” Huber said.

He’s talking about two Penn State Harrisburg students living in one of the apartments. Last fall, the home offered them reduced rent in exchange for 20 hours of volunteer service per month.

“I never gave it a whole lot of thought until those Penn State girls came around and interviewed us, and they were kind of — I think we kind of energized their attitudes really and they liked it,” Huber said.

“We had one on one with them, and we couldn’t wait for them to come back,” said Barbara Enders, another resident. “We have a whole different outlook around young folks, because you kind of get in a rut when you’re 95.”

Louis Vogel, the CEO, said there’s a reason both students were invited to make Middletown Home their home.

”It’s the beginning of what we say our vision for the future, we’re actually going to go and hopefully build — that we can all live together in one campus, on one campus, in one community,” Vogel said.

Vogel hopes to eventually expand the campus so people of all ages can live in one community, together.

“We’re taking small steps again because this is the residents’ home,” Vogel said. “It’s about respect for those dear folks of course, and yet it’s been so well received I can see it expanding very quickly.”

If you’re interested in becoming a student-resident, call 717-944-3351 or email infomiddletownhome.org.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me