Pennsylvania

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kane reports to prison

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction.

The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail.

A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.

