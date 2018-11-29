Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Funeral set for Stroudsburg-area township worker shot at municipal building

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, Pa., is led into the office of Magisterial District Judge Phillip Riley on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Mountainhome, Pa. Green faces a homicide charge after police say he opened fire at the Paradise Township municipal building Tuesday morning, killing 65-year-old Michael Tripus. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP)
David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, Pa., is led into the office of Magisterial District Judge Phillip Riley on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Mountainhome, Pa. Green faces a homicide charge after police say he opened fire at the Paradise Township municipal building Tuesday morning, killing 65-year-old Michael Tripus. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Updated 18 hours ago

STROUDSBURG — Funeral services are set for a Pennsylvania township worker who was shot and killed this week by a man having issues getting permits.

Michael Tripus was shot Tuesday at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia.

Police have charged 72-year-old David Green with the killing. He’s said he’s sorry.

Funeral services are set for Monday at the William H. Clark Funeral Home in Stroudsburg.

His wife, Pamela Tripus, says in a Facebook posting her husband was looking forward to donating toys to The Salvation Army for Christmas, and was always focused on helping kids in need.

His family requests memorial remembrances be made to the organization’s toy drive in East Stroudsburg.

Green told police he was having problems with his new house, including mold.

A neighbor tells police Green was having difficulty obtaining permits.

