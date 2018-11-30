Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state lawmaker gets probation in bribery case

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, D-Philadelphia, sits at her desk at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A county judge in Harrisburg on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, sentenced Lowery Brown to 23 months of probation and $4,000 in restitution for bribery and other charges. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, D-Philadelphia, sits at her desk at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A county judge in Harrisburg on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, sentenced Lowery Brown to 23 months of probation and $4,000 in restitution for bribery and other charges. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated 47 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A state representative convicted of taking $4,000 in bribes from a confidential informant received probation Friday from a judge who was critical of the undercover investigation that snared her.

Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 23 months of probation and ordered to repay the money to the state attorney general’s office.

Neither Lowery Brown nor her defense attorney would say whether she intended to resign immediately. She was unopposed and won a sixth term in the Nov. 6 election, but officials say her felony bribery conviction makes her ineligible under the state constitution to hold office.

“I’m deeply sorry and extremely remorseful that my actions have taken me from my community,” Lowery Brown told Judge Scott Evans.

She thanked the friends, family and supporters who packed the courtroom, and said, “I just take full responsibility for my actions.”

Lowery Brown, 52, who represents a west Philadelphia district, is the sixth black elected official from that city to face legal consequences for their involvement with Tyron Ali, who had secretly been working for the attorney general’s office.

Dauphin County prosecutor Michael Sprow argued for jail time, reminding the judge that she accepted $3,000 of the money while inside her state Capitol office.

“The public placed its trust in this defendant to serve with integrity … and she failed to do so,” Sprow said.

Prosecutors in the case previously netted guilty or no-contest pleas by four other onetime state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city, all Democrats, for taking cash or gifts from Ali. Three other sitting state lawmakers resigned as part of their pleas.

A spokesman for House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, said his position is Lowery Brown’s tenure as a state representative ended with her sentencing and she is not eligible to receive her salary or future pension and lifetime health care benefits.

Turzai spokesman Neal Lesher said he hoped Lowery Brown did not seek to begin her next term in January.

“We hope that she would not put everyone through that, but if she decides to, she likely would not be seated,” Lesher said.

Lowery Brown defense attorney Patrick Casey had no response to Turzai.

“The issue of her seat is the next matter that she will get to,” Casey said.

A jury convicted Lowery Brown in October of bribery, five counts of conflict of interest and failing to properly file a financial disclosure form. She said outside the courtroom before sentencing that she planned to appeal. She had no comment afterward and left the courtroom with a coat over her head to avoid being photographed.

Prosecutors persuaded a jury that she took the money in exchange for official favors, while her own lawyers had argued she was entrapped.

Defense attorney Jack Dempsey described her efforts on behalf of residents in what he called a “poor, heavily challenged district,” including food and clothing drives, and noted she had been a single mother and was raising a granddaughter. He said she has a job offer from a west Philadelphia housing and community development nonprofit agency.

“She’s just a wonderful person,” character witness Bishop Benjamin F. Peterson Jr. told Evans. “She’ll give you the shirt off her back. She has a heart of gold.”

Lowery Brown told a grand jury in 2014 she knew taking the money was wrong. She had previously agreed to plead guilty but backed out and went to trial.

Then-state Attorney General Kathleen Kane abandoned the Ali-related investigation in 2013 after concluding it improperly targeted black officials, but the Philadelphia district attorney at the time, Seth Williams, revived the case.

Kane, who is white, and Williams, who is black, have both since been convicted of criminal offenses related to their offices. Both Democrats are currently serving time in a county jail and federal prison, respectively.

Evans said aspects of the investigation “were troubling, to say the least,” referring to “racial overtones, political implications.”

“I found much to be disturbing in this investigation,” Evans said.

Casey said there was “significant evidence she was targeted based upon being a Democrat.”

When Evans announced his sentence, Lowery Brown’s supporters applauded and cheered “hallelujah.”

Asked about the judge not ordering he jail time he sought, Sprow said he respected the judge’s sentence.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me