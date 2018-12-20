Auditor General praises Gov. Wolf's pot comments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale praised Gov. Tom Wolf’s tweet calling for a “serious and honest look” at legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Pennsylvania should join the growing numbers of states that are adopting a common-sense approach to marijuana,” DePasquale said in a statement Thursday.

DePasquale is one of the state’s most outspoken advocates for legal marijuana.

In July, he and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto held a joint press conferenc e calling for legalized recreational marijuana, saying it would generate more than $500 million in annual tax revenue.

“Beyond simply helping to balance the budget, this new revenue could be used to bolster opioid treatment and provide greater access to health care for veterans and children,” he said Thursday.

Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016. Possession or sale of marijuana for other purposes remains a crime in the state, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized possession of small amounts.

So far 10 states have legalized recreational marijuana: Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.