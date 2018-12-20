Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Auditor General praises Gov. Wolf's pot comments

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale praised Gov. Tom Wolf’s tweet calling for a “serious and honest look” at legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Pennsylvania should join the growing numbers of states that are adopting a common-sense approach to marijuana,” DePasquale said in a statement Thursday.

DePasquale is one of the state’s most outspoken advocates for legal marijuana.

In July, he and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto held a joint press conferenc e calling for legalized recreational marijuana, saying it would generate more than $500 million in annual tax revenue.

“Beyond simply helping to balance the budget, this new revenue could be used to bolster opioid treatment and provide greater access to health care for veterans and children,” he said Thursday.

Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016. Possession or sale of marijuana for other purposes remains a crime in the state, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized possession of small amounts.

So far 10 states have legalized recreational marijuana: Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me