Pennsylvania medical schools can now partner with more than one marijuana grower for research

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is seeking more marijuana businesses “to broaden the field of applicants” partnering with the eight state medical schools on research into the health effects of cannabis.

The department issued temporary regulations this month to allow the approved health systems to pair with more than one potential marijuana organization. Previously, the medical schools were operating under the assumption that they could only sign a contract with one cannabis grower.

In adding the new language, the department said it hoped to “be able to approve the highest quality clinical registrants and (assure) that the most robust research will occur.”

This month, the state rejected all eight aspiring growers who thought their exclusive contracts with the schools were ironclad. Regulators said each of the growers’ applications was riddled with mistakes or missing information.

The marijuana companies may reapply to participate in the research program, which will grant each the right to run growing operations and six dispensaries.

Meanwhile in Ohio, state officials say doctors have submitted nearly 4,500 recommendations in the medical marijuana patient and caregiver registry.

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced on Monday that the number of recommendations now totals 4,440, with at least 3,036 people completing the information online and activating registration e-cards.

The registry is the online portal where doctors certified to recommend medical marijuana can register patients and caregivers. It went live Dec. 3.

After the state confirms who they are, recommended patients and caregivers can get registration e-cards. The cards allow them to get medical marijuana from dispensaries once they open.

Medical marijuana is expected to be ready over the next few weeks or months.