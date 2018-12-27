Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Lindsay Lohan's stepmom accused of trying to commandeer Pa. bus

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
A booking photo of Kate Major Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
A booking photo of Kate Major Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother.

Updated 11 hours ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan tried to commandeer an occupied bus and attacked its driver on Christmas Day.

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday they arrested 36-year-old Kate Major Lohan of Boca Raton, Florida, and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

She made bail and was released Wednesday.

Major Lohan didn’t have a home phone listing, and a defense lawyer wasn’t listed on court documents.

The Morning Call of Allentown says court records allege she was angry that she missed her stop, and began assaulting the bus driver, pushing buttons and asking about the brakes before a passenger ejected her from the driver’s seat.

Major Lohan, who attended high school in Allentown, is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me