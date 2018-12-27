Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. lawmakers report $43M increase in unspent cash reserves

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Tomislav Forgo

Updated 4 hours ago

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislative branch saw its budget reserve jump by nearly $43 million last year, with most of the additional surplus attributed to House and Senate accounts.

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the annual financial report for the legislative branch.

The commission said the legislative surplus was $138 million when the year ended in June. A year ago, the commission pegged the surplus at $95 million.

Details on the $355 million in total spending were posted online after the meeting. Payroll, at $286 million, is far and away the largest single cost.

“I think that instead of condemning us, you should praise us for not spending all the dollars,” the commission’s chairman, Rep. Mark Keller, told reporters.

The reserve, which reached $215 million in 2006, has been defended by lawmakers as a way to counteract executive branch power when budget stalemates occur.

Keller, R-Perry, said he would favor drawing it down.

“My way would be, spend all the dollars,” Keller said. “Let’s get rid of it.”

But he also said it was prudent to have some cash on hand to fund operations if needed.

Rep. Pat Harkins, D-Erie, a commission member, said the report was “nothing to be ashamed of as far as I can see.”

Eric Epstein, a Democrat and longtime government reform advocate who lost a state House election in November for a Harrisburg area seat, called the audit’s approval “the same farcical dance we do every year.”

“It would be a better thing if the surplus ceased to exist,” said Epstein, who heckled the commission during the meeting about changes to the process he supports.

The surplus for the House grew from $36 million to $53 million, the Senate from $11 million to $27 million, and Legislative Data Processing from $24 million to $29 million.

Sen. Pat Browne, R- Lehigh, a certified public accountant and commission member, attributed more than half of the $43 million surplus to changed accounting rules that no longer require the General Assembly to factor in the cost of retirement benefits on an annual basis. Instead, he said, they have to be reported as an aggregate total.

The report said legislative pension obligations are currently $390 million, along with $1 billion in other post-employment benefits, nearly all of it health care. Legislative employees are currently sitting on $22.6 million in unused vacation, sick and personal leave.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me