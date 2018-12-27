Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. officer sang this Christmas carol to end a 9-hour standoff

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

POTTSTOWN — A Pennsylvania police department has a new weapon in its arsenal — famed crooner Bing Crosby.

Chester County officers responded to a report of an armed man barricaded in a home near Pottstown at about 9 p.m. on Christmas. The man’s estranged wife, who was not in the home, called police.

Police say 34-year-old Nathaniel Lewis locked himself in the home and fired at police and SWAT officers.

Law enforcement officials say the standoff ended after an officer sang “White Christmas” to Lewis over the phone. Crosby’s hit version of the song is a holiday staple.

The county prosecutor says he took Christmas cookies to the officers to boost morale during the nine-hour standoff.

Lewis is facing multiple charges of attempted homicide.

It wasn’t clear from court records Thursday if he has an attorney.

