Pennsylvania

Zeigler sausage links recalled for possible metal contamination

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

More than 11,000 pounds of Zeigler hot chicken and pork sausage links have been recalled because of possible contamination with metal.

The items included in the recall are 24-ounce plastic packages of ready-to-eat Zeigler “red hots” and extra hot “red hots” with a use-by date of Jan. 24, 2019. The packages each contain about nine links and were produced on Nov. 29 for nationwide shipment to retailers. They bear establishment number “EST. P-9156S” inside the federal inspection mark.

R. L. Zeigler Co. of Selma, Ala., recalled the links after receiving consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and on Thursday. There were no reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday.

Officials said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

