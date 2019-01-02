Flyers' Gritty saves U.S. from Trump, Putin in Mummers Parade skit
The Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam were in danger of being hauled away by President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a skit performed by the Lobster Club.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty steps in to defeat trump and save the day.
The annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia has a long tradition for political commentary and this year did not disappoint.
Trump's character toted a giant video tape with a yellow letter P on it, a reference to the so-called pee tape mentioned in the Steele dossier.
Trump has become a target of the blue collar Mummers Parade in Philadelphia https://t.co/KJWhjLqQX0— Alan Robinson (@CEP_Observer) January 1, 2019
Philadelphia New Years Day parade ridicules 'pee tape'-clutching Donald Trump in hilarious dance routine: Philadelphia has traditionally celebrated New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade, involving organized clubs that dress up in feathers and clown… https://t.co/IBLylDUL0G pic.twitter.com/AhrrJI5oxw— NotComey (@notComey) January 2, 2019
The skit wraps up with Gritty intervening and the FBI hauling Trump to jail.
Thanks for this one #MummersParade Happy 2019 #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/RpSInPhYbC— laura q (@lauraq9999) January 1, 2019
The best mummers performance! Trump dancing to material girl with Putin then getting arrested by the FBI #MummersParade #ILovePhilly #NewYears2019 #HappNewYear2019 #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/cay7PywwTp— A. Powell (@Aapowell8583) January 1, 2019
The skit turned out to be one of the most shared events of the parade.
@realDonaldTrump Hello from Philadelphia. You should put the #MummersParade on because you'll see how our city feels. ♀️ pic.twitter.com/uZhcSkffeA— Rachel (@Roni_Solar) January 1, 2019
This year's #LobsterClub performance is rattling people who I feel would usually defend the #Mummers at all costs. pic.twitter.com/IK9Eg05zsb— Mike (@TechFinnell) January 1, 2019
Trump and the infamous p-tape makes an appearance at the Mummers parade in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/2U1xcqcwSc— Langhorne Mayor (@YourCarGuyStan) January 2, 2019