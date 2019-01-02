Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Flyers' Gritty saves U.S. from Trump, Putin in Mummers Parade skit

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 2:30 p.m.
PennLive via YouTube

Updated 16 hours ago

The Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam were in danger of being hauled away by President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a skit performed by the Lobster Club.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty steps in to defeat trump and save the day.

The annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia has a long tradition for political commentary and this year did not disappoint.

Trump's character toted a giant video tape with a yellow letter P on it, a reference to the so-called pee tape mentioned in the Steele dossier.

The skit wraps up with Gritty intervening and the FBI hauling Trump to jail.

The skit turned out to be one of the most shared events of the parade.

