DEP must take a closer look at air-quality permits for Mariner East processing facility

The processing equipment designed to handle natural gas liquids from Sunoco’s Mariner East pipelines was unlawfully issued an air-quality permit, according to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board.

The board ruled on Wednesday that the state’s Department of Environmental Protection erred in assessing multiple projects at Sunoco’s Marcus Hook, Pa., facility on their own individual pollution merits, rather than aggregating them to determine if more stringent air-quality requirements are necessary.

“The larger project was unlawfully broken up into smaller projects for the sake of permitting,” wrote Clean Air Council officials in a statement issued Thursday. The Clean Air Council appealed DEP approval of part of the Marcus Hook project plans in 2016, which led to a May 2018 trial.

The Environmental Hearing Board’s decision sends the air-quality permit back to DEP so its officials can re-evaluate how the project should be permitted.

“The Environmental Hearing Board’s decision is not only a victory for Clean Air Council, it is a victory for public health and the neighboring communities,” said Joseph Otis Minott, executive director and chief counsel for the Clean Air Council. “Too often, big industry players have avoided pollution controls by creating loopholes that jeopardize air quality protections.”

Sunoco officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.