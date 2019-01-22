Penn State launches center to study campus Greek life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State, which came under fire following the Feb. 2017 death of 19 year-old Timothy Piazza in an alcohol-fueled fraternity pledge event, is opening a research center to study Greek life on college campuses.

University officials Tuesday pledged $2 million toward the creation of the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student, died of injuries he suffered in a series of falls at the now banned Beta Theta Pi house after an alcohol drenched hazing ritual the night of Feb. 2, 2017. Authorities later estimated the young man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times the state’s threshold for intoxication when he fell.

Piazza’s death drew national headlines when more than two dozen members of the fraternity were charged in connection with his death.

Penn State subsequently launched an investigation and overhaul of its policies governing Greek life on campus.

Last summer state lawmakers passed a new anti-hazing law as Penn State President Eric Barron pushed universities across the country to take an activist approach to the kind of excesses that led to Piazza’s death.

Announcing the creation of the Piazza Center on Tuesday, Barron said the university is launching a fund raising campaign to raise $3 million in private support for the Piazza Center and will match that with an additional $3 million to create an $8 million endowment for the center.

“Universities have been operating in a void and missing critical information, such as a consistent and cumulative nationwide look at Greek life on our campuses. … The Piazza Center will provide an essential leadership role to compel the collective change required,” Barron said.

Piazza’s father, Jim Piazza said he and his wife are pleased that Barron has made good on his pledge to “make meaningful, positive change and to enhance transparency to protect our children who choose the Greek-life experience at Penn State and at college campuses throughout the country.

“We are grateful for Tim’s legacy to live on at Penn State and through the Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation (www.liveliketim.org).”

