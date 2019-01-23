Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania drivers can bring documents to PennDOT to pre-verify for 'REAL ID'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 8:39 a.m.
REAL ID-compliant cards will be needed as of Oct. 1, 2020 to enter federal buildings and to board commercial flights.
Ted S. Warren/AP
Pennsylvania drivers are getting information in the mail about pre-verifying for “REAL ID.”

The identifications, in the form of a new driver’s license or photo identification card, will be available this spring, according to the postcard PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the agency is sending to all customers.

REAL ID-compliant identification will be needed as of Oct. 1, 2020, to enter federal buildings and to board commercial airline flights, even if those flights to do not leave the country.

A 2005 federal law mandates specific standards and requirements for driver’s licenses and identification cards to be accepted for certain purposes. Pennsylvania licenses and identification cards do not meet those standards. Among the new requirements are Homeland Security-approved markings, a prohibition against remote renewals, and requiring in-person re-issuance when personally identifiable information changes.

Those interested in getting one of the new IDs will need to take certain documents to a PennDOT driver’s license center in-person for verification.

“Bringing in your documents now will allow you to apply for REAL ID online when they are available in spring 2019 — you will not need to make another visit to the driver license center,” PennDOT states on the postcard.

The documents required will be:

  • Proof of identity — Such as an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, or valid U.S. Passport.
  • Social security card.
  • Two proofs of current physical Pennsylvania address — Such as a current, unexpired Pennsylvania license or identification and a valid Pennsylvania vehicle registration.
  • Proof of all legal name changes — Such as court-issued marriage certificate or court order issued by a county family court.

More information about documents required for REAL ID and documentation requirements for non-U.S. citizens is available through PennDOT .

PennDOT recommends that those who already have a U.S. Passport or Passport card and want a REAL ID wait until their next renewal to get one and avoid the initial rush.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

