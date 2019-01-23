Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pitt Medical School leader transitions to research

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 1:36 p.m.
Dr. Arthur S. Levine, dean of Univresity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
submitted
Dr. Arthur S. Levine, dean of Univresity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Updated 1 hour ago

A physician who led the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine to national prominence in research circles announced Wednesday he is stepping aside from his post as senior vice chancellor for health sciences and dean of the School of Medicine.

Pitt officials said Dr. Arthur S. Levine, who came to Pitt in 1998, plans to open a new laboratory for Alzheimer’s disease research at Pitt’s Brain Institute, but will remain on as dean and vice chancellor until a successor is named.

Levine’s announcement triggered the launch of a national search for a successor and accolades from those he has worked with at Pitt.

“It’s difficult to overstate the remarkable impact that Art has had on the University of Pittsburgh, our School of Medicine, our health sciences programs, and UPMC. His commitment to research and academic excellence is unparalleled and has fueled our university’s unprecedented rise as a leader in leveraging knowledge for society’s gain,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said.

Levine, 82, beefed up the medical school’s recruitment efforts as well as its curriculum and put his imprint on education there through a long list of initiatives.

Pitt officials said his efforts led to the establishment of the nation’s first Department of Critical Care Medicine in 2002, a new Department of Immunology in the same year, the Department of Computational and Systems Biology in 2004, the Department of Structural Biology in 2005, the Department of Biomedical Informatics in 2006 and the Department of Developmental Biology in 2009.

He established the Drug Discovery Institute in 2005, the Center for Vaccine Research two years later, the Center for Military Medicine Research in 2012, the Institute for Precision Medicine in 2013 and the Brain Institute in 2014.

Levine also played a key role in the medical school’s emergence on a world stage, as Pitt developed close relationships with medical schools in China and Kazakhstan.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me