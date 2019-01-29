Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,400 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber.

Announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall applies to 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019.

Shipped to retailers nationwide, the nuggets were produced on Nov. 26, 2018, and are marked with case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. Establishment number P-13556 appears inside the federal inspection mark.

Consumer complaints triggered the recall, but there were no reports of adverse affects from consuming the nuggets, according to FSIS.

Some of the affected product may be in consumers’ freezers and should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase, officials advised.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.