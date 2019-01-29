Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 9:06 p.m.
Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets
Tyson Foods
Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets

Updated 13 hours ago

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,400 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber.

Announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall applies to 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019.

Shipped to retailers nationwide, the nuggets were produced on Nov. 26, 2018, and are marked with case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. Establishment number P-13556 appears inside the federal inspection mark.

Consumer complaints triggered the recall, but there were no reports of adverse affects from consuming the nuggets, according to FSIS.

Some of the affected product may be in consumers’ freezers and should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase, officials advised.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me