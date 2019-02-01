Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Lawsuit: Dorney Park's Halloween monsters went too far

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m.
Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom are owned by Cedar Fair of Sandusky, Ohio.
ALLENTOWN — A woman and her teen daughter are suing a Pennsylvania amusement park, saying the costumed ghouls at its Halloween attraction were too terrifying.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Shannon Sacco and her daughter are seeking more than $150,000 from Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom and its parent company, Cedar Fair of Sandusky, Ohio.

Their suit, filed last week, says the teen was visiting the Allentown-area amusement park when several of the park’s costumed ghouls approached. The suit says the girl asked them to leave her alone because she didn’t want to be scared. The teen says a costumed employee then ran up behind her and shouted in her ear, causing her to fall. The suit says the girl suffered injuries, but didn’t go into detail.

A Dorney spokeswoman declined comment.

