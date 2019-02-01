Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Lawsuit: Pennsylvania officer coerced 2 women into sex to avoid arrest

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

ASHLEY — Two women who say they were coerced into sex with a Pennsylvania police officer have filed a federal lawsuit alleging he violated their constitutional rights.

The Citizens’ Voice reports 29-year-old Mark Icker, of Dickson City, is facing sexual assault, official oppression and related charges alleging he pressured the two women into performing oral sex on him to avoid arrest in December.

He is also charged with indecent assault for allegedly pulling down a third woman’s shirt and groping during a stop in June.

A message seeking comment from Icker’s lawyer was left Friday.

Attorneys for the women allege Icker recorded the sex assaults with a body camera.

They say they’re working with other possible victims of Icker and Wilkes-Barre officer Robert Collins, who’s charged with demanding sex from four women to avoid arrest.

