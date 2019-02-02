Specious claims by lawmakers dog Pennsylvania's noncitizen voter search

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers are making a disputed claim in a long-running effort by elections officials to determine how many non-U.S. citizens had registered to vote over the years.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers said there had been confirmation that 11,198 foreign nationals had illegally registered to vote. But that’s not what state election officials said.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State reported in July that it had identified 11,198 registered voters with some indicator they may not have been a citizen.

The agency says it reached out to all on the list, and 1,915 responded they are eligible to vote.

About 300 canceled their registration. The rest, about 8,700 registrations, had undeliverable addresses or didn’t respond.

Counties election offices tried to contact them, but there’s no conclusive survey of the results.