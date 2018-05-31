Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

3 bodies at home of Massachusetts man facing kidnapping charge

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)
Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, left, briefing the media on the situation at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, left, briefing the media on the situation at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)
This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman, a prosecutor said on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Springfield Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman, a prosecutor said on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Springfield Police Department via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Three dead bodies have been found at the home of a man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

Two bodies were found “in and around” the Springfield home after police responded to the house on Wednesday night, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. Late Thursday, Gulluni confirmed a third body had been found on the property.

Stewart Weldon, who was arrested Sunday after a car chase that ended when he crashed into a police cruiser and wrestled with officers, “does, we believe, live at this address,” Gulluni said.

A woman in Weldon's car said he held her captive for a month, sexually assaulted her and beat her with a hammer and other objects, police said.

“Thank you for saving my life,” the woman told officers, according to a police report. “I never thought I would get away.”

The woman was taken to a hospital with what police called “grotesque and violent” injuries, including a possible fractured jaw, stab wounds to her abdomen, marks from being hit with a blunt object and a leg infection. She was still in the hospital on Thursday, Gulluni said.

Weldon, who's 47 years old, pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges on Tuesday and was held on $1 million bail. His bail in several unrelated cases was revoked.

Weldon had not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies. Gulluni did not disclose the names, ages or genders of the bodies.

The public defender who represented Weldon at his arraignment did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

A police department spokesman said there was no threat to the public.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me