World

Passenger claims man masturbated next to her during cross-country Southwest flight

The Dallas Morning News | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
David Maialetti | AP

DALLAS-A passenger says a man sitting next to her on a Southwest Airlines flight this week masturbated for the duration of their nearly five-hour cross-country trip.

The Dallas-based airline said in a statement that it was looking into the incident but had no other comment.

The woman, who was traveling from Las Vegas to Philadelphia, began tweeting about her ordeal - in vivid detail - while she was still aboard Flight 1753 on Tuesday.

"Uhh @SouthwestAir we have an issue," she wrote. "I've spent this entire flight sitting next to a guy who has his iPad open on the tray table, watching porn."

"It's been a nearly 5-hour assault on ALL my senses," she continued, writing that the man was performing the act openly.

When a Southwest representative replied that the woman should alert a flight attendant, she responded that she was stuck in her row's middle seat, with the man in the window seat and a sleeping passenger in the aisle seat.

The airline representative then suggested that the woman wait to notify the crew after the plane landed.

"Fine," she replied. "I will stay aboard until everyone else gets off the flight, continuing the torture, because that's exactly what someone who is being assaulted like this wants to do."

She later tweeted that the man patted her head as he got off the flight and told her he hoped that she "enjoyed the show."

Southwest responded that the airline was "sorry that you had such an upsetting flight and encourage you to switch seats next time if you're able."

The flight lasted 4 hours and 46 minutes, according to the FlightAware service.

The woman told Fox News that at first she thought the man had accidentally opened a pornographic video but soon realized it wasn't a mistake. At one point, she said, he forcefully grabbed her arm during the incident.

"It made it clear to me how strong he was, given how forceful his grip was, which is why I felt uncomfortable and reached out to SW on Twitter . because I didn't know if he'd try to physically do anything else if I went to take a photo or video, nor did I want to find out," she said.

The woman said that a Southwest supervisor eventually offered her a meal voucher. She posted a screenshot of a direct message from the airline in which a representative wrote, "I'm so sorry you had such an unpleasant flight, especially since you feel we should have done more to address this situation."

A number of Twitter users responded to the series of tweets with remarks skeptical about whether the event had actually occurred and why the accuser hadn't notified authorities, but the woman replied with a picture of an airport police officer taking information for a report about the incident.

The woman tweeted that she hoped that making her story public would keep similar incidents from occurring in the future.

"I hope my coming forward about this will help bring about some immediate and overdue changes in the industry to properly address these situations and prevent them from happening in the first place," she wrote.

The incident was the second time this week Southwest found itself under fire on social media. The airline apologized to University of California women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb after she tweeted Monday that an employee wanted verification that she was indeed the mother of her biracial 1-year-old-son.

